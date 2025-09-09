Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Launches Several New Remote-Sensing Satellites

2025-09-09 09:08:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China launched a new remote sensing satellite from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Tuesday.

The Yaogan-45 satellite was launched aboard a modified Long March-7 carrier rocket. It has entered the preset orbit successfully, according to (Xinhua) news agency.

It will be mainly used for scientific experiments, land resource surveys, crop yield estimates, and disaster prevention and relief work.

The launch was the 594th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Meanwhile, a smart Dragon-3 rocket lifted off on Tuesday morning from east China's Shandong Province, sending the Geely-05 constellation satellites into planned orbits.

