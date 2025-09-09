AVATR Presents The AVATR VISION XPECTRA At IAA Mobility 2025: Emotive Luxury Revolutionises The Industry

Munich, 9 September 2025 – AVATR , the innovative brand for electric mobility, is making a statement at IAA Mobility 2025 and celebrating the world premiere of the AVATR VISION XPECTRA. Under the guiding theme of“Emotive Luxury”, AVATR is presenting its first Vision Car, marking the beginning of a new era in high-end mobility. The AVATR VISION XPECTRA will be showcased at stand KP185 in the IAA Open Space on Königsplatz.

Emotive Luxury: A New Era of Mobility

“With the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, we make the invisible visible – the emotional connection between human and vehicle. Emotive Luxury becomes reality: not status, but resonance. Not ownership, but feeling,” explains Nader Faghihzadeh, Chief Design Officer and Executive Vice President at AVATR.“We are redefining the emotional connection between human and vehicle with the AVATR VISION XPECTRA. This is how Emotive Luxury and a new level of Mobility Companionship become reality.”

The Vision Car embodies the essence of the brand. Every surface, every detail and every interaction is designed to create a deep emotional bond. Three emotional pillars define the experience:“Bold Confidence”,“Vibrant Individuality” and“Harmony with a Twist”. Together, they form the“Energy Force” – the invisible pulse that makes the car a living companion.

A Living Being on Wheels

The sculptural exterior radiates presence and clarity, while the interior conveys warmth and a feeling of security. Intelligent sensors and responsive ambient lighting allow the vehicle to breathe and react. At the centre is the Vortex – more than just an interface: a perceptive, learning and interactive companion made of light and movement.

Inspiration and Innovation

Under the leadership of Faghihzadeh, who brings two decades of experience and a formative period at BMW, AVATR's design philosophy is shaped by meaning and emotion. His vision has turned AVATR's Global Design Centre in Munich into a creative hub where every vehicle is crafted with sculptural clarity and emotional depth. With the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, the company reaches the next stage in its design language, uniting beauty with purpose.

The Essence of AVATR

The brand stands for vehicles with an Emotive Companion that accompanies the user and adapts to them. The values and emotions of individuals are perceived and reflected. Every AVATR combines natural warmth with futuristic sophistication. Materials and surfaces are selected not just for their appearance, but above all for the emotions they evoke.

AVATR is aimed at New Era Pioneers: design and technology enthusiasts who seek boundary-pushing aesthetics, personal expression and an authentic connection between technology and human values. For them, AVATR offers soulful systems rather than just smart products.

The Future of Mobility

“Emotive Luxury” is the guiding theme for AVATR's forward-looking vision. The AVATR VISION XPECTRA paves the way for a future in which vehicles offer companionship, intuition and personal resonance. The Vision Car demonstrates mobility as an immersive and emotionally enriching experience.

AVATR at IAA 2025: An Overview of the Portfolio

In addition to the AVATR VISION XPECTRA, AVATR will also present its production vehicles AVATR 06 , AVATR 07 , AVATR 11 Royal Edition and AVATR 012 at IAA 2025. Each model already embodies the promise of“Emotive Luxury” in its own way. Visitors are invited to experience AVATR's unique approach to design and technology at stand KP185 in the IAA Open Space on Königsplatz. AVATR is preparing to enter the European market, making the exhibition stand a must-see for anyone interested in the future of mobility.

“AVATR is the projection of your true self. Emotional connection, self-expression and social signalling are essential. At IAA 2025, the AVATR VISION XPECTRA encapsulates our vision of the future of mobility. The journey has only just begun and the road ahead is full of possibilities,” concludes Faghihzadeh.

About AVATR

AVATR is a forward-thinking premium brand for intelligent electric mobility, founded with the aim of redefining the relationship between human and vehicle.“Emotive Luxury” is at the heart of the design philosophy: mobility is understood as an emotional experience that goes far beyond mere functionality. AVATR combines authentic design with advanced technology and consistently puts people and their needs at the centre. The Global Design Centre in Munich stands for creative innovation and the fusion of vision and craftsmanship. With a portfolio ranging from Vision Cars to production models, AVATR is paving the way for a new era of high-end mobility.

For more information, visit:

Press Contact AVATR

Qian Chen

...

Press Contact Piston Agency

Katharina Bauer & Silvia Leißner

...