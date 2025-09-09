ASMO Announces Sponsorship of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qadsiah Women’s Football Team
(MENAFN- ComCo) Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 9, 2025 – ASMO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, today announced its sponsorship of the Al-Qadsiah Women’s Football Club during a signing ceremony held at the club’s headquarters in Khobar. This marks ASMO’s first step into professional sports, reflecting its ambition to extend impact beyond the supply chain into sport, community development, and inclusion.
ASMO was created to redefine procurement and the supply chain landscape in Saudi Arabia through integrated, end-to-end solutions that go beyond traditional models. This sponsorship extends that mission beyond business, aligning ASMO with Al-Qadsiah’s drive to create opportunities for women and inspire a new generation through sport.
Craig Roberts, CEO of ASMO, said:
“At the heart of this partnership are shared values: teamwork, resilience, integrity, and inclusion. These are principles that define both ASMO and Al-Qadsiah. Just as we believe success is forged one link at a time in redefining procurement and the supply chain, Al-Qadsiah demonstrates the same spirit of unity and determination on the field. By supporting this remarkable team, we are creating pathways for ambition, empowering women to lead, and inspiring young people to see that their goals are within reach.”
The partnership will be visible throughout the Saudi Women’s Premier League season, not only through brand presence at matches but also through stories that highlight ambition, resilience, and inclusion. Off the field, ASMO will bring the sponsorship closer to people through employee activations, partner engagement, and community programs under its “Access to Sports” initiative, which is part of the company’s wider “Access for All” corporate social responsibility framework. This reinforces the connection between sport, business, and progress.
James Bisgrove CEO of Al-Qadsiah Club, said:
“Partnering with ASMO is a milestone moment for Al-Qadsiah, especially our women’s team. We’re proud to be one of the leading clubs in the Kingdom, attracting major partners across all sports. With ASMO behind us, our Women’s players have a stronger stage to reach their goals — and, importantly, we’re inspiring the next generation of girls in our Academies to play football with passion and confidence.”
This collaboration underscores ASMO’s commitment to combining business excellence with social impact. Supporting Al-Qadsiah at a defining time for women’s football in Saudi Arabia reflects that vision, accelerating the game’s growth and contributing to a future where ambition is nurtured, barriers are broken, and progress is shared.
