IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Miningnewswire Podcast Featuring Tony Giardini, CEO Of Trilogy Metals Inc.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Tony Giardini, President and CEO of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) , a North American mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high-grade copper and critical mineral assets in Alaska.

To begin the interview, Giardini provided an overview of Trilogy's mission and projects in Alaska.

“Trilogy Metals is focused on a number of critical metals. We have two large exploration deposits in the great state of Alaska. One is a polymetallic deposit called Arctic... Then we have an advanced-stage exploration project called Bornite, which is a copper-cobalt deposit... The real story for us is about the exploration potential in the district and the opportunities that we have there.”

He went on to discuss Trilogy's strategy in partnership with South32, highlighting the capital allocation approach between the Arctic and Bornite projects.

“Australia-based South32 is a large multinational that contributed $145 million to create a 50/50 JV on the district. In addition to that, they invested $30 million in exploration spending, plus they own 11% of Trilogy outright. We look at that as validation of what we have up in the Ambler Mining District, because they've done their due diligence on the opportunities and upside. It's really about how we move things forward... We have advanced engineering studies done at the JV level on the Arctic project, and we're at the cusp of starting the actual mine permitting process... which we hope will happen in the near term.”

Giardini also shared insights into how Trilogy is positioning its projects amid growing demand for domestic critical minerals.

“The U.S. has really designated... copper, zinc and recently lead and silver as critical metals. So, we see those as being very important to U.S. domestic supply considerations, and we think there's an opportunity to bring this project forward at a critical time... When we look at a deposit like ours-whether Arctic or Bornite-we see that it has the potential to provide domestic sources of these critical metals to the U.S. economy.”

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher and Tony Giardini, President and CEO of Trilogy Metals , for a conversation on unlocking Alaska's copper resources, advancing strategic partnerships, and fueling America's critical minerals supply chain.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

