Nick Bernards

Associate Professor of Global Sustainable Development, University of Warwick

My current research looks at the intersections of global financial markets with changing patterns of work and social protection, primarily in the global south. I have published on the development of new forms of financial products targeting precarious or informal workers, including microinsurance and 'alternative' forms of credit data. I am also beginning research on the ways in which financial markets in the global south have been shaped by longer colonial histories, and how this has impacted on the uneven development of contemporary finance. I am also currently director of the Africa Research Network at Warwick.

Prior to starting at Warwick in 2017, I held a Postdoctoral Fellowship in the Department of Political Studies at Queen's University, Canada, funded by the Social Science and Humanities Research Council of Canada. I completed a PhD in International Relations at McMaster University in 2016.

I am author of The Global Governance of Precarity (Routledge, 2018) and A Critical History of Poverty Finance (Pluto Press, 2022).

–present Assistant Professor of Global Sustainable Development, University of Warwick

2016 McMaster University, Canada, PhD in International Relations

