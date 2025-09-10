Meg Keen
-
Head of Pacific Research Program,
Australian National University
I have over thirty years of academic experience. Most recently I was the inaugural Director, Australia Pacific Security College at the Crawford School of Public Policy. I have also been a senior policy fellow at the Department of Pacific Affairs, ANU; a senior lecture in the ANU Dept of Geography and Human Ecology, and a Lecturer at Monash University. My primary focus for the last two decades has been Pacific Island development and security.
In addition I have held high level public policy positions: Senior Analyst, Pacific Islands, Office of National Assessment (now ONI); Senior Policy Adviser to RAMSI - Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands .
I am currently an Honorary Professor in the Dept of Pacific Affairs, ANU, and the Director of the Pacific Island Program at the Lowy Institute - Australia's leading foreign policy think tank that conducts policy relevant research.Experience
-
–present
Honorary Professor, Department of Pacific Affairs, ANU; Director, Pacific Island Program, Lowy Institute, Australian National University
-
1991
Australian National University, Environmental and Resource Management
