Kuwait End 23Rd Asian Juniors Karate Tourney With Gold, Silver Medals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national Karate team on Sunday managed to end their run at the 23rd Asian Juniors Championship held in Shaguan City, China with a gold, silver and three bronze medals.
The Kuwait Olympic Committee said that Jassem Bafaqir won a silver medal in the 84kg weight class while Ali Al-Ajmi won bronze in the under 60kg weight category.
As for the under 55kg class, Abdulhadi Al-Ajmi managed to obtain gold and as for the over 76kg class Turki Al-Ibrahim won bronze, as did Abdullah Al-Qatami in the under 57kg category.
The delegation accompanying the team involved 25 players from both the men and women's categories, to take part in the championship which was scheduled from September 5 to 7. (end)
