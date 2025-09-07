Madhya Pradesh Govt Extends Rs 5Cr Assistance To Flood-Hit Neighbouring Chhattisgarh

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Raipur, Sep 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced financial support of Rs 5 crore to the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh witnessing heavy rainfall, which resulted in a flood-like situation in some areas for the past one week.

An amount of Rs 5 crore along with some essential materials for flood affected citizen of the neighbouring state will be provided to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's relief fund, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told mediapersons in Bhopal on Sunday.

Expressing his concern, Chief Minister Yadav stated that due to extensive rainfall for the last few days, flood have caused in many districts of Chhattisgarh, causing loss of lives and properties worth several crores.

"As neighbouring states, it is our responsibility to all provide all possible assistance. In this regard, the Madhya Pradesh government is sending Rs 5 crore along with essential materials to Chhattisgarh government," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Officials in Chhattisgarh government told IANS that northern region of the state was most affected by heavy rain, however, the situation was under control and people stranded in flood-affected areas were safely rescued, and they have shifted at relief camps.

Around 20 casualties were reported so far in the state, including eight in the past two weeks in two different incidents, however, the situation was not like in Punjab.

Aerial survey in flood-affected areas has been conducted and follow-up survey to assess the actual loss of properties and crops is underway, the official said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had conducted aerial and ground surveys of flood-affected areas in the state's Bastar and Dantewada districts, where eight lives were lost following heavy rainfall last week.

Over 2,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar districts.

Officials have reported that the floods claimed eight lives, killed 96 livestock, and damaged approximately 495 houses, along with 16 culverts and bridges, according to reports.

Notably, in a tragic incident, eight persons died when Luti (Satbahini) Dam located in Dhaneshpur of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh when a portion of a small dam collapsed and triggered a flash flood in the area on September 3.