Kuwait PM Receives Letter From Egyptian Peer


2025-09-07 03:06:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday a letter from his Egyptian counterpart Mustafa Madbouli dealing with efforts to enhance the deep-rooted bilateral ties.
The letter was relayed to him by Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who first received it from Charge D'Affaires of Egypt Embassy Noura Abdul-Hadi, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. (end)
