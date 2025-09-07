Tristar's Fuel Hydrant At Entebbe International Airport Now Fully Operational

The Tristar team in Uganda has successfully started the fuel hydrant at the passenger terminal at the Entebbe International Airport. This signals Tristar's full coverage of the entire airport as an open access fuel farm operator for all oil marketing companies (OMCs) with the new fuel storage facility and fuel hydrant pipeline system.

The fuel farm and fuel hydrant at the cargo terminal commenced operations in early 2025 after the signing of the Agreement between Tristar Group and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) covering a 25-year Built-Operate-Transfer (BOT) term. The Tristar facility was designed as per the JIG, EI and IATA standards and has a storage capacity of 12 million liters while an additional 4 million liters tank is under construction, which will bring the total storage capacity to 16 million liters. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities - 24X7 operational SCADA operated control systems and Leak Detection System for fuel hydrant.

Recommended For You Buying crypto? Why you should move before the media

Tristar GM for Fuel Anil Parri mentioned:“We are happy that the project is now fully completed and operational for all OMCs at the airport. With the commissioning of more fuel hydrant operational stands at the airport, a faster and safer aircraft turnaround is ensured. This will also reduce fuel bowsers congestion on the tarmac for safer operations. I have great confidence in our Team members on ground, who are fully trained and groomed to ensure customer delight with smooth operations, and to deliver quality fuel, safely and timely to all stakeholder airlines.”

Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne added:“A red-letter day for Tristar which will further consolidate our position as a partner for choice for our targeted customers in the Aviation Industry in Africa. Our aim is to continue to leverage our presence in Africa by building supporting fuel infrastructure that stimulates economic activity, with best-in-class services that enables speedy, safe, and easy movement of goods and services across the continent.”