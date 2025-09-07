Probe Launched After Car Drives Through Swiss Pro-Palestine Demo

Deutsch de Untersuchung eröffnet nach Fahrt durch Lausanner Pro-Palästina-Demo Original Read more: Untersuchung eröffnet nach Fahrt durch Lausanner Pro-Palästina-Dem

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss prosecutors have launched an investigation after a car drove through a crowd of people at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Lausanne, leaving two people slightly injured. This content was published on September 7, 2025 - 16:20 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the driver on suspicion of endangering life.

A media spokesperson for the Lausanne city police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday, the 56-year-old man, who lives in Lausanne, is currently available to answer questions from investigators. He will later be questioned by the public prosecutor's office.

The man was stopped by the police on Sunday night. This was shortly after he had made his way through the participants of a pro-Palestine demonstration in his sports car.

Overtook other vehicles

Further details of the incident, which took place on or near the Chauderon Bridge in the centre of Lausanne, emerged over the course of Sunday. There, some of the 1,500 to 2,000 participants in the pro-Palestine demonstration stopped traffic by sitting down on the road.

Numerous cars stopped, as did two public transport buses. As a video obtained by the Keystone-SDA news agency shows, the 56-year-old man from Lausanne overtook the motorcade in his sports car. When he reached the demonstrators, he slowed down and then made his way through the crowd.

