Norwegians Set to Vote in High-Stakes Election
(MENAFN) Norwegians are set to vote on Monday in a high-stakes general election that will determine the composition of the Storting, the country’s 169-member parliament, as well as representatives to the Sami Parliament. With polls forecasting a razor-thin margin, the election is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years.
According to Statistics Norway, more than 4.05 million citizens are eligible to cast their votes. This includes approximately 310,000 first-time voters, while individuals with immigrant backgrounds make up 11.5% of the electorate.
Advanced voting has surged to historic levels. Over 1.9 million Norwegians—nearly half the eligible population—voted ahead of election day. Oslo alone recorded 320,000 early ballots, surpassing half the city's voter base, according to municipal data.
The election pits the center-left bloc, led by incumbent Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of the Labor Party, against a right-wing alliance dominated by the Progress Party and the Conservatives.
Current polling averages show Labor with a narrow national lead of 26.5% to 30%, while the Progress Party trails at 19%, and the Conservatives follow with 15%.
Core issues influencing the electorate include inequality, taxation, and the rising cost of living. A Respons Analyse poll conducted in August for daily Aftenposten revealed that inequality has overtaken national defense and security as voters’ top concern.
The country has seen food prices jump 5.9% over the past year, adding pressure on households. Tax policy remains a dividing line: Labor favors stable rates, although some of its allies advocate raising taxes on the wealthy. Meanwhile, the Progress Party and Conservatives campaign on pledges of substantial tax cuts.
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund—valued at approximately $2 trillion—has also emerged as a pivotal issue. Labor has resisted demands from the Socialist Left to divest from firms tied to Israel's operations in the Gaza Strip, but post-election coalition talks may force a reassessment.
Energy policy is another flashpoint. As Europe’s top supplier of natural gas, Norway exports surplus electricity abroad. Political parties remain split over whether to restrict exports to prioritize domestic needs. Debates over wind, solar, and hydropower have intensified amid environmental and cost concerns.
Members of Parliament are elected every four years through proportional representation. Any party securing at least 4% of the national vote is assured a seat, though strong regional showings can also yield mandates.
No single party is projected to reach the 85-seat threshold required for a parliamentary majority, making post-election coalition talks almost certain. Up to nine parties are expected to gain representation. On the left are the Labor Party, Socialist Left, Greens, Centre Party, and Reds. On the right are the Conservatives, Progress Party, Christian Democrats, and Liberals.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store is bidding for re-election, but a shift in the balance could see either Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug or Conservative chief Erna Solberg take the helm.
Polling stations will close at 1900 GMT, with initial exit polls due immediately. Final vote counts may extend into the night, and cabinet formation talks are expected to follow.
