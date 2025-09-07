Hungarian Foreign Minister Accuses EU of Hypocrisy
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has leveled accusations of “hypocrisy” against the European Union concerning Russian oil.
He pointed out that while many EU members openly criticize Hungary for importing Russian crude, these same countries discreetly acquire the oil through middlemen.
When questioned about US President Donald Trump’s appeal for Western European nations to cease purchasing Russian oil, Szijjarto referenced the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Trump, expressing frustration over the slow progress toward peace, reportedly urged Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and European allies during a Thursday call to halt Russian oil imports.
According to Trump, the EU provided Russia with €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) from fuel sales in the past year.
Szijjarto emphasized Hungary’s geographic constraints, noting that being landlocked means it depends heavily on pipelines for oil and gas supplies.
Therefore, Russian deliveries remain crucial to maintaining Hungary’s energy security.
At a press briefing in Budapest on Friday, Szijjarto remarked, “Let’s not let the hypocrites mislead us, because among those who are the loudest in criticizing Hungary and Slovakia for their oil purchases, there is a significant number who are also buying Russian oil, only indirectly, through Asia.”
He added, “They buy Russian oil secretly because it is cheaper. We buy Russian oil openly because we have no other option.”
