Oil Pipeline Disabled In Moscow Region DIU

On 31 October, as a result of a special operation by the DIU, a critically important Russian military facility - the Moscow Ring Oil Pipeline - was rendered inoperative. The pipeline had supplied the Russian army with fuel resources used in its genocidal war against the Ukrainian people.

The facility, part of Russia's critical military infrastructure, is located in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region.

Neither the anti-drone netting nor the armed security guards managed to prevent the attack - all three lines used to transport gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel exploded successfully and simultaneously. The oil pipeline has been completely disabled, the DIU stressed.

Russian security services and repair crews were dispatched to the explosion site.

According to the report, this latest successful DIU operation inside Russia represents a serious blow to the military capabilities of the aggressor state, as well as to its economy, particularly in the Moscow region.

The main oil pipeline stretches 400 kilometres in length. Fuel transported through it had been supplied from the Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Moscow refineries. Annually, the Moscow Ring Oil Pipeline was capable of pumping up to 3 million tonnes of aviation fuel, about 2.8 million tonnes of diesel, and up to 1.6 million tonnes of gasoline.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the summer of 2023, at Russia's Kapustin Yar training ground, Ukrainian special operations units from the Defence Intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Foreign Intelligence Service destroyed one of Russia's three Oreshnik missile.

