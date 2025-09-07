Statement Of The Symposium Of Episcopal Conferences Of Africa And Madagascar (SECAM): Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing Africa's Resilient And Green Development In Africa

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) ( ) affirms that the climate crisis is both a moral and ecological emergency. Africa bears disproportionate impacts-droughts, cyclones, floods, desertification-despite contributing least to global emissions. The Catholic Church in Africa calls for bold, fair, and urgent action to ensure that climate solutions are Africa-led, community-rooted, and just.

1. Africa-Led Climate Solutions

SECAM insists that Africa must not merely be a recipient of external agendas but a full architect of its ecological future. Rural communities, rich in indigenous wisdom, are laboratories of integral ecology and must shape pathways to sustainable development.[1]

2. Advancing Nature- and Technology-Based Approaches

The Church supports renewable energy, regenerative agriculture, and appropriate technologies that protect biodiversity and respect cultural heritage. True solutions must integrate social equity, human dignity, and creation care-not short-term profit or“false solutions” such as harmful offsets or extractive projects. We must move beyond the mentality of appearing to be concerned but failing to bring about substantial change. We are still not facing the issues squarely, and the commitments made are weak and hardly fulfilled. We cannot continue to make excuses; what is needed is courage and determination to move away decisively from fossil fuels, to embrace renewable sources of energy, and to make genuine lifestyle changes for the sake of our common home”.[2]

3. Scaling Renewable Energy

SECAM urges investment in decentralized, community-driven renewable systems-especially solar-creating decent jobs, empowering women and youth, and reducing energy poverty while curbing carbon emissions. The future is this renewable energy, namely solar panel . [3] It is crucial to invest in clean energy and upgrade infrastructure to address Africa's energy poverty.[4]

4. Mobilizing Climate Finance with Justice

The Church calls on wealthy nations to repay their ecological debt through transparent, accessible, and non-indebting climate finance. Loss and Damage and Adaptation Funds must be swiftly operationalized, reaching vulnerable communities directly and fostering resilience rather than dependency. As Catholic communities in Africa, we ask the leaders of nations and institutions to recognize their moral duty and commit to urgent and ambitious action to protect our common home and the most vulnerable. Delay and half-measures only deepen the suffering of our people and jeopardize future generations.[5] A deal must include finance for Loss and Damage which is compensation for countries who are already suffering the devastating impacts of climate change but are not responsible for causing it. This is a matter of justice and solidarity with the poorest and most affected communities.[6]

5. Ensuring Adaptation and Resilience

Adaptation efforts must safeguard food security, water systems, and livelihoods, prioritizing the poor and marginalized. Faith communities stand ready to collaborate in educating, mobilizing, and accompanying affected populations.

6. Moral Foundations and Global Solidarity

Climate action is a spiritual imperative.

The Loss and Damage Fund must be urgently operationalized to respond to the devastating impacts of climate change that are already destroying lives and livelihoods. Rich countries ought to recognize and pay their ecological debt to the Global South, without continuing to indebt our nations through loans disguised as climate aid. We must stop the expansion of fossil fuels and instead expand clean, renewable energy solutions that empower our communities, respect our cultures, and protect our common home.[7]

The earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor . [8]

Our Commitment

Grounded in Laudato Si' and Laudate Deum, SECAM pledges to:



Promote ecological conversion in every parish, school, and diocese;

Advocate at COP30 and other global fora for a just phase-out of fossil fuels and a transition to renewables;

Establish an Ecclesial Observatory on Climate Justice to monitor implementation of climate pledges; Partner with ethical actors to build a green and resilient Africa.

Africa must rise as a moral voice and agent of its own transformation. Justice, solidarity, and care for creation demand nothing less.

