Russia Damages Over 10 Locations In Kyiv Tkachenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

“As of now, we have more than 10 damaged locations. Among them are direct hits on residential apartment buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts. Enemy drones flew into ordinary people's apartments - straight through the windows,” he wrote.

Tkachenko noted that there are two fatalities across the city, and 17 people have been confirmed injured, while information on others is being clarified.

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration specified that in a 16-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, the top three floors were damaged. In one of the damaged nine-story buildings in the district, there was partial destruction from the 4th to the 8th floors.

“As of now, there are two dead here, including a child. The Russians killed a mother and her three-month-old son, while the father sustained severe injuries. In another nine-story building, the third floor was damaged. Here, rescuers saved nine people. Work continues at all locations,” he informed.

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration added that cars caught fire in the district. Currently, rescuers are extinguishing a fire in a non-residential area. In addition, the roof of a kindergarten was damaged, where a small fire broke out but was promptly extinguished.

Residential buildings in the Darnytskyi district were also affected. A drone struck a four-story building, with preliminary reports indicating partial destruction of the 3rd and 4th floors. At least two people were injured.

In the Pecherskyi district, Tkachenko confirmed a fire in a government building. He also noted reports of local consequences of the attack in the Holosiivskyi district: shattered windows and scattered debris in open areas.

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration added that in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where the most damage occurred, two aid centers were set up for affected residents - at 34 Zhmerinska St. (School No. 253) and 2 Lytvynenko-Volhelmuth St. (School No. 131). A mobile aid center for victims is also operating in the Darnytskyi district at 24/23 Yaltynska St. Assistance will be provided at these addresses.

Up-to-date information on support programs for affected Kyiv residents - addresses, contacts, and types of assistance - is available through the eOpora bot @eopora_bot.

“What did the night show again? We have an enemy chronically inclined to terrorizing ordinary people. Without a doubt, this is their permanent tactic. Every attack confirms it. They will drown in their own malice. And we must restore life wherever we can,” Tkachenko stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of September 7, Russia carried out a massive attack with drones and cruise missiles on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa came under enemy fire.

