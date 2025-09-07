Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Launches Immigration Arrest And Deportation Operation In Massachusetts

2025-09-07 06:10:01
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States has launched a new deportation operation in Massachusetts, targeting undocumented immigrants with prior criminal records, intensifying enforcement actions and sparking concerns among immigrant advocates.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has begun a sweeping operation in Massachusetts targeting undocumented immigrants, focusing on those with prior criminal records released by local authorities.

According to The New York Times, the coordinated operation began on Saturday, September 6, and is expected to continue for several weeks, expanding federal deportation efforts.

Officials familiar with the operation told the agency that the campaign specifically targets migrants previously detained for crimes but later released from local custody before federal processing.

The Department of Homeland Security has justified the arrests as a public safety measure. Authorities argue that state and local failures to hold detainees increase risks for communities.

This development comes as Chicago also prepares for expanded deportation operations. Local leaders there have expressed concern over potential humanitarian consequences amid already rising migrant arrivals.

In May, Massachusetts saw nearly 1,500 undocumented migrants arrested in similar federal operations. Immigration advocates warned then that large-scale enforcement disproportionately harms vulnerable families and asylum seekers.

The renewed crackdown underscores the Trump administration's intensified immigration agenda, prioritizing enforcement actions in states where local officials have resisted deeper cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

This operation raises urgent questions about balancing national security with human rights obligations. Advocates insist comprehensive reform, not repeated enforcement sweeps, is the only path to long-term solutions.

