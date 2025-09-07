Joseph Kabila Is On Trial For Treason In The DRC. What The Case Against The Former President Is All About
Joseph Kabila took over as president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on 26 January 2001 after the assassination of his father, Laurent-Désiré . He was 29.
Before this, during the First Congo War (1996-1997) , he served in the Alliance of Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Congo, which aimed to overthrow the Zairean dictator Joseph Mobutu. This war has been labelled“Africa's World War” by historians like Gérard Prunier because of the large number of foreign actors it involved. These include Angola, Burundi, Uganda and Rwanda.
A significant number of soldiers and commanders in the alliance were Rwandan. Much of the war was conducted by Rwandan General James Kabarebe, who became a de facto father figure for Kabila, training him in military strategy, tactics and politics.
A breakdown in Rwanda's relationship with the DRC in 1998 led to the bloody Second Congo War (1998-2003) . It was between Uganda, Rwanda and to a lesser extent Burundi, who fought against the DRC and its allies like Angola and Zimbabwe. The war was mostly fought by rebels from these nations who had varying interests. During this period, Kabila became the deputy chief of staff for the Congolese military .
After he became president, he successfully applied pressure on Rwanda and Uganda to negotiate peace agreements in 2002.
Overall, his presidential term was marred by the persecution of political rivals, corruption and multiple active rebel forces in the volatile eastern region.
Further, despite the DRC's constitution forbidding it, Kabila extended his presidency from two five-year terms, only stepping down in 2019. A political deal was struck that saw him relinquish power and hand over to Felix Tshisekedi.What has happened to Kabila since then?
Kabila and his successor have not seen eye to eye .
Since departing from power, the former president has faced increased accusations of corruption during his presidency. Further, by 2021, many of Kabila's supporters within the government and military had been removed.
The relationship between the two further soured in 2023 when Kabila spoke out against Tshisekedi's handling of the M23's violent campaign in eastern DRC. Kabila has also criticised Tshisekedi's use of uncontrolled militias, Wazalendo, who have been unsuccessful in combating the M23.
Kabila went into self-exile , reportedly in South Africa and other African nations, that year. He returned to eastern DRC's regional hub Goma in May 2025, when he met with M23 leaders.
The Congolese government used Kabila's visit to M23-controlled Goma to justify the charges brought against him. Further, the government suspended Kabila's political party, Parti du Peuple pour la Reconstruction et la Démocratie. The party represented Kabila's interest in Congo's legislative branch.
Soon after the party's suspension, the senate stripped Kabila of his immunity, allowing charges to be filed against the former president.Why is the case against Kabila before a military court?
While Kabila doesn't hold any political or military post – he last served as president and major-general in January 2019 – his past experience in the army led to a military rather than civilian process.
Additionally, the case is before a military court as Kabila is accused of committing treason by meeting with an opposing military force, the M23. The government seized his assets after he met and engaged with leaders of the rebel group.
While it's not the most significant charge, Kabila also faces accusations of massive corruption during his 18-year presidency. Further, he's being held accountable for past military decisions that led to war crimes, murder and rape during and after the Second Congo War (1998-2003) .What are the implications of the court case for DRC's peace process?
In June 2025, Rwanda and the DRC signed a peace agreement following negotiations led by Qatar and the United States.
On the surface, the agreement could lead to regional stability and growth. However, for Tshisekedi, it is a landmine of political risks.
Since the M23's resurgence in November 2021, Tshisekedi has blamed Rwanda , as well as the Banyarwanda and Banyamulenge , who are historically Rwandan populations resident in eastern DRC, for the return of the rebel group.
The new peace deal significantly complicates Tshisekedi's relationship with his key political allies and ministers. If they begin to believe he is caving in to Rwanda, Tshisekedi could lose the presidency ahead of next year's election.
Thus, in my view, based on my research on Congolese instability , Tshisekedi needed to find a political distraction that his supporters could rally behind.
Kabila's return to Goma and relationship with the M23 provided that opportunity. The court case allows Tshisekedi to highlight his fight against the rebel group and its allies. The Congolese military has been unable to significantly halt the M23's advances.
The case also allows the president to demonstrate his tough stance on opposition figures.
However, Tshisekedi will need to be careful of the potential implications of the case for himself. Kabila's remaining loyalists could become even more daring in standing up against Tshisekedi. While a majority were removed , there are still some left .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment