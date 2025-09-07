Bengaluru Bulls Head Coach Mentions 'Tactical Advantage' That Helped Team End Losing Streak In Vizag
The star of the night was Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian, who delivered a commanding Super 10 to steer the Bulls to victory. He found able support from Aashish Malik, who chipped in with eight points, ensuring Bengaluru stayed ahead through most of the contest.
"It was our first win of the season... both the defence and the offence played well. Alireza also gave his 100 per cent and played perfectly. His performance and the performance of all my teammates was excellent," said skipper Yogesh Dahiya after the win.
A tactical switch also paid off for the Bulls, as they fielded five defenders and only two raiders, a departure from their earlier approach. The strategy not only shored up their backline but gave Mirzaian the freedom to raid with confidence.
The head coach explained how belief and small tactical adjustments made the difference.“Every time I tell my players, you can show your talent. The world is watching you. If you show something special, it will be useful for the team,” he said, adding that the team's switch to five defenders and two raiders“was an advantage” in keeping Patna in check.
Alireza himself credited the team's preparation for his smooth performance.“I am happy with the first win of the season. The coach's tactics helped me because he tells me to always play my game,” he said.
For the Bulls, this victory is about more than just the two points - it is about finding momentum. With their first win now in the bag, the Bulls will look to carry the confidence into their upcoming clash against Haryana, hoping to turn their season around.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment