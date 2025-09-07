Canadian Troop Disappears During NATO Deployment
(MENAFN) A member of the Canadian military has disappeared while participating in a NATO operation in Latvia, according to an announcement made Friday by the Baltic country's defense forces.
"The National Armed Forces informs that confirmation has been received from the Canadian Forces Joint Operations Command that a Canadian forces soldier serving in Latvia has gone missing. The search for the soldier is ongoing," Latvia's National Armed Forces wrote in a statement.
The declaration emphasized that the ongoing efforts to locate the missing individual are being overseen by the Latvian State Police, working in conjunction with the Canadian Military Police, NATO’s Multinational Brigade in Latvia, and the National Armed Forces.
"A Canadian Armed Forces member deployed on Operation REASSURANCE in Latvia has been reported missing since Sept. 2, 2025, with investigation and search efforts ongoing," the Canadian Joint Operations Command also confirmed in a written statement issued Thursday.
Operation REASSURANCE represents the Canadian Armed Forces' international initiative to support NATO’s strategy of prevention and protection in Central and Eastern Europe.
