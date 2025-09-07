Boman Irani Offers Prayers At Bhau Rangari Ganeshji In Pune, Calls The Experience 'Magical'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Celebrated actor Boman Irani offered prayers to the Bhau Rangari Ganeshji in Pune. The '3 Idiots' actor used social media to treat the netizens with a glimpse of his religious visit.

These photos showed Boman seeking blessings from Bappa.

Calling Ganpati a symbol of unity and faith, the 'PK' actor penned on the photo-sharing app: "My visit to Bhau Rangari Ganeshji in Pune... They say this was the very first public Ganpati, started during the British era."

Talking about Bhau Rangari Ganeshji, Bhoman added: "The idol itself is just about 3 feet tall but the spirit and history it carries are larger than life. At a time when devotion became a way to bring people together, this Ganpati stood as a symbol of unity and faith. To stand before it, surrounded by that history and divinity, was truly magical..."

In the meantime, Boman's son, Kayoze Irani, recently made his directorial debut with "Sarzameen".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Kayoze shared what his discussions with his father are all about.

He revealed that he and Boman talk about“philosophy through humour”.

Speaking to IANS, Kayoze shared:“Me and my dad have had a love for cinema since forever. I have watched the classics. The Hindi classics or the European classics or the Japanese classics or the Hollywood classics because of him. We would watch a film together, we'd finish the film and then on DVD, those days. We would go together when we were travelling to DVD shops, buy films together. We'd discuss the movies, we'd disagree. I'd say, 'No, I like this'. He'd say, 'No, you're wrong'. And we'd disagree. So that has not changed”.

“I have sat with him on the script of 'Sarzameen'. He has sat with me on the script and edit of his film 'The Mehta Boys'. But nothing has ever been, 'Do this or do that'. It has been advice in a way that allows me to keep my vision or my voice. It is just touching you in the right direction so that you keep walking forward. More streamlining. We discuss movies fully. Every film we watch together. Yeah, this worked, this did not work”, he added.