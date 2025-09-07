Newly Appointed Instructors Thank CM Yogi For Fair, Transparent Recruitment In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, September 7: Employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh are now being secured purely on the basis of merit and hard work, with recommendations no longer playing a role. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a transparent and fair recruitment system has opened new avenues for youth, giving thousands a chance to shape their future.

On Sunday, at Lok Bhavan, newly appointed instructors received their appointment letters and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. They credited their success to their own perseverance and the government's commitment to ensuring fairness in recruitment.

The Chief Minister has emphasized that in Uttar Pradesh, merit and hard work are given prominence over recommendations.

Among the newly appointed instructors, Seema from Mainpuri shared her journey and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.“I completed my training in electronics engineering at Government Women's Polytechnic, Bareilly. Thanks to the Chief Minister's efforts, the recruitment process was carried out with complete transparency-and that fairness allowed my hard work to finally bear fruit,” Seema said.

Similarly, Alpna Srivastava from Lucknow, who trained at Firoz Gandhi Polytechnic, Raebareli, and completed her CITS course from NSTI, Kanpur, recalled how her parents supported her education despite societal challenges. She said that receiving the appointment letter brought tears of joy to her parents' eyes. Vowing to discharge her duties with honesty, she added that she would contribute towards building a more skilled and empowered Uttar Pradesh.

“I come from a farmer's family, and I am the first in my family to secure a government job. This opportunity became possible because the state government has established a tradition of fair recruitment. I am grateful to the Chief Minister and assure that I will work with full dedication and hard work to honour my selection,” said Shyamu Vishwakarma from Gorakhpur.

Pawan Kumar from Pilibhit said that he completed a diploma in electrical engineering from Government Polytechnic, Pilibhit, and later cleared the CITS exam from Hyderabad. He said that his journey from the private sector to government service was not easy, but the transparent process of the government gave wings to his dreams.

The newly appointed instructors felt honoured to receive appointment letters from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself. They said that this appointment is not only a proud moment for them but also proof of the state government's commitment to providing employment to the youth.