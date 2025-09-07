Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal To Prithviraj Sukumara, South Film Stars Extend Heartfelt Wishes For Actor

Superstar Mammootty has turned 74 years old today. The actor, who has been in the movie industry for over four decades, received heartfelt birthday wishes from the film fraternity and the fans.

Prior to all birthday wishes, the actor Mammootty took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude for the love received from his fans and the Almighty. He shared a photo in which he was seen standing beside a car at the riverside. Wearing a shirt and a lungi, the actor seems to be enjoying the scenic view, as seen in the photo. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty."

From one superstar to another, Mohanlal also shared a heartfelt wish to Mammootty on his 74th birthday. The actor shared a photo with Mammotty which features the duo sitting on a couch, signifying their brotherhood.

"Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka," wrote Mohanlal on his X handle.

The 'Premam' fame actor Nivin Pauly also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the actor on Sunday to his Instagram handle, Nivin Pauly shared a photo of Mammootty, who is looking stylish in white trousers and a shirt as he poses. "Happy Birthday my dearest Mammukka," wrote Nivin Pauly on his Instagram story. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a monochrome photo of the superstar, wishing him a "happy birthday". He shared the photo and birthday wish on his Instagram handle today. Apart from the film industry, the politicians also extended their best wishes to Mammootty on his 74th birthday.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, called Mammootty a "cultural icon" while wishing him good "health" and a "long life" on his birthday. Taking to his X handle, Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, "Warm birthday wishes to @mammukka. As an artist and cultural icon, he holds a special place in our hearts. Wishing him good health and a long life to continue enthralling us with his stellar performances."

In over four decades of his career, Mammootty has earned numerous accolades, including three National Awards.

The actor is known for films including Ahimsa, Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu, Karutha Pakshikal, Bramayugam, Kannur Squad and others. (ANI)

