Israeli Cycling Team Drops Country’s Name from Jerseys Over Protest Threats
(MENAFN) Israel-Premier Tech announced Saturday that it will no longer display the word Israel on its cycling jerseys for the remainder of La Vuelta a España, citing escalating safety concerns following repeated pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have interrupted the race.
The team shared the decision via social media, stating it was taken “in the interest of prioritizing the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests.”
The move comes after days of mounting tensions at the Spanish Grand Tour. Protesters targeted the team’s presence, prompting organizers to cut Wednesday’s stage in Bilbao short by 3 kilometers (1.8 miles). On Friday, Spanish police wielded batons to disperse demonstrators blocking the route in Asturias, delaying race leaders by roughly 30 seconds.
According to the team, the revised kit now aligns with its support vehicles and casual wear, which similarly avoid using the name Israel.
In a Friday interview with media, an Israeli media outlet, Sylvan Adams—the team’s Canadian-Israeli co-owner and a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—dismissed the Basque protesters as terrorists.
The Amaury Sport Organization, which oversees La Vuelta, reportedly urged the team to consider withdrawing from the race. But Adams said he rejected the request: “If we give up, it’s not just the end of our team, but of all the other teams,” he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly praised the team on Friday, with his office posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Great job to Sylvan and Israel’s cycling team for not giving in to hate and intimidation. You make Israel proud!”
Meanwhile, Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares condemned the team’s continued participation, suggesting it should be disqualified and expressing full support for the ongoing protests.
Despite the heightened tensions, Saturday’s stage in the Asturias region continued without disruption, though spectators again lined the route with Palestinian flags and anti-war signs.
The race is set to conclude in Madrid on September 14, where large pro-Palestine rallies have already been held.
As political tensions ripple through the sport, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. On Saturday, families fled southern Gaza en masse as Israel escalated military operations, targeting residential buildings.
More than 64,400 Palestinians have died in the conflict, with the territory now grappling with famine and a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation.
Critics have also renewed accusations of double standards in international sport, pointing to Israel’s continued participation in global competitions, despite Russia’s widespread bans following its invasion of Ukraine.
