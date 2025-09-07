Qatar Enhances Food Reserves To Ensure Supply

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is intensifying its food security measures by broadening its strategic storage reserves, diversifying import sources, and expanding international investments.

The initiative is designed to shield the nation from global market disruptions and ensure a reliable, long-term food supply that meets future challenges.

Assistant Director of the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality Hamad Hadi Al-Hajri said that the Food Security Strategy 2024–2030 introduces advanced mechanisms to enhance the country's resilience.

Speaking to The Peninsula at a recent event, Al-Hajri said:“At the core of the strategy lies the expansion of storage capacity through three distinct categories of reserves. The first basket focuses on basic commodities such as wheat and rice, stored in volumes sufficient to cover up to eight months of national consumption.

He added:“The second is dedicated to emergency and disaster supplies, maintained to provide swift response capacity in times of crisis. The third basket comprises agricultural inputs, including seeds and fertilisers, which are indispensable for maintaining uninterrupted domestic production even during severe global supply disruptions.



“These three baskets provide us with resilience across multiple dimensions - ensuring everyday supply, preparing for emergencies, and sustaining agricultural output,” Al-Hajri explained.

The strategy also capitalises on existing infrastructure, most notably the Food Security Facility at Hamad Port, which includes high-capacity silos for grain storage. Al-Hajri confirmed that efforts are ongoing to fully operationalise these facilities and integrate them seamlessly into the national supply chain.

“This initiative is being carried out in close coordination with strategic stakeholders, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Transport,” he said.“Our ultimate aim is to guarantee smooth operations and uninterrupted access to essential goods.”

A major innovation of the plan is the introduction of a digital early warning system, designed to monitor international developments, anticipate disruptions, and assign responsibilities among national actors.

“This system will enable Qatar to identify risks ahead of time and respond proactively, minimising the effects of sudden shifts in global markets,” Al-Hajri emphasised.

Beyond storage, the strategy prioritises strengthening domestic production of vegetables, poultry, dairy products, and certain categories of meat, while simultaneously tackling food waste and maintaining the highest safety standards.

Nonetheless, Al-Hajri acknowledged that certain items - particularly red meat and green fodder - are highly resource-intensive and challenging to produce locally on a sustainable scale. To address this, Qatar is pursuing targeted external investments, aiming to secure at least 50 percent of national consumption for these products through robust international partnerships.

“This dual-track approach allows us to maximise local capacity where it is feasible, while relying on global investments for products that demand vast natural resources,” he explained.

Equally important is the emphasis on partnership with the private sector. Investment opportunities are being made available in livestock farming, aquaculture, and plant-based agriculture, to encourage local companies to play a leading role in strengthening national food resilience.

Al-Hajri also revealed that the government is refining its support programmes for farmers and producers, with subsidies increasingly linked to actual production outcomes in the plant, livestock, and fisheries sectors. Altogether, the strategy encompasses 17 key initiatives, ranging from cutting food loss and waste to developing advanced storage technologies and diversifying international trade sources. Al-Hajri said,“We are laying the foundation for a food system that is resilient, competitive, and sustainable - one that can withstand crises and meet the needs of our people for generations to come.”