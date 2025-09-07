50 More Palestinians Murdered As Israeli Army Continues To Intensify Attacks On Gaza City Death Toll: 64,455 Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 8 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 50 more Palestinians were murdered across the Gaza Strip, by the marauding Israeli army yesterday, it was officially reported.

According to the report, 46 of the victims were in the northern part of the enclave.

Since dawn yesterday, the Barbaric Israeli army has“completely destroyed more than 50 buildings, and partially damaged 100 others, including high-rise buildings, housing thousands of civilian citizens,” Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said in a statement.

Basal described yesterday as“one of the most difficult days of the war,” since Mar 18, noting that, his teams“are exhausted by the intensity of the continuous targeting of the city.”

Meanwhile, the plundering Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), said in a statement that, it struck another high-rise building in Gaza City, claiming it was used by Hamas.

According to the IDF,“Hamas terrorists planted intelligence-gathering equipment and positioned observation posts to monitor the location of IDF troops in the area.” However, the marauding military did not provide any evidence to support their claim. Hamas rejected the accusations as“baseless lies,” insisting the targeted high-rises were residential towers.

As the trigger-happy Israeli army pressed on with its Gaza City operation, displacement among local residents continued.

“In Gaza, thousands are being forcibly displaced once again, from their homes – uprooted by ongoing attacks, and confined to tiny, unsafe areas,” the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on social media platform X yesterday.

“With buildings, schools, shelters, and hospitals destroyed, access to food, clean water, and other essential supplies is severely limited. Survival is a daily struggle. No place is safe, no one is safe.”

On Mar 18, the Israeli regime resumed its unrelenting military operations in the enclave. At least 11,911 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been murdered, and 50,735 others injured, since the Israeli regime renewed its intensive strikes, bringing the total death toll since Oct, 2023, to 64,455 and the number of injured to 162,776, Gaza health authorities said, yesterday.

Also yesterday, Hamas said in a statement that, its leadership delegation concluded a visit to Egypt on Saturday evening, during which it“met with Palestinian factions, civil society institutions, Palestinian figures, and businessmen in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.”

The Palestinian factions agreed to continue seeking ways to end the war,“as well as enhance joint work, to manage the battle and draw a national roadmap for the post-war period,” the statement added.– NNN-WAFA