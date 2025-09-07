Arena Of Sokil Hockey Club Damaged In Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the club's press servic on its official website, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of September 7, as a result of the attack on Kyiv, the shock wave blew out the windows and damaged the facade of the Sokil's home arena. Photos of the damage were posted on the hockey club's social media accounts.

"The shock wave blew out the windows in the building and damaged the facade. Fortunately, no one was injured, but due to these circumstances, today's training session at Sokol has been canceled. The club is doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of this attack," the club said in a statement.

Zelensky: four dead, 44 injured in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine

We would like to add that the house of Ukrainian national team footballer Georgy Sudakov was also damaged as a result of the shelling of Kyiv. His family was at home during the attack: his wife Yelizaveta, child, and mother of the midfielder. A sports and concert complex in Odesa was also partially destroyed.

Photo: HC Sokil.