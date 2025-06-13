403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PMI Taps Jody Sunna To Lead US Communications
(MENAFN- PRovoke) STAMFORD, CT -Philip Morris International has named Jody Sunna as its US chief communications officer.
Starting Sept. 1, Sunna will lead corporate, regulatory, civil society, and category communications across PMI's US operations, and serve as a member of the company's US senior management team.
Sunna brings extensive experience from PMI's global organization, where she has held leadership roles since 2018. Most recently, she served as VP of global corporate communications.
Before joining PMI, Sunna spent more than 15 years in leadership roles at organizations including Havas PR and Crenshaw communications.
“Jody is a tenacious leader, collaborative partner, and staunch believer in our mission, and will add tremendous value as we continue advancing on our bold vision of moving America's 30 million legal-age smokers to FDA-authorized better products, to the benefit of public health,” said PMI US CEO Stacey Kennedy,“Her appointment reinforces our commitment to building trust, communicating transparently, and earning an exemplary reputation for good corporate citizenship as we accelerate toward America's smoke-free future.”
Starting Sept. 1, Sunna will lead corporate, regulatory, civil society, and category communications across PMI's US operations, and serve as a member of the company's US senior management team.
Sunna brings extensive experience from PMI's global organization, where she has held leadership roles since 2018. Most recently, she served as VP of global corporate communications.
Before joining PMI, Sunna spent more than 15 years in leadership roles at organizations including Havas PR and Crenshaw communications.
“Jody is a tenacious leader, collaborative partner, and staunch believer in our mission, and will add tremendous value as we continue advancing on our bold vision of moving America's 30 million legal-age smokers to FDA-authorized better products, to the benefit of public health,” said PMI US CEO Stacey Kennedy,“Her appointment reinforces our commitment to building trust, communicating transparently, and earning an exemplary reputation for good corporate citizenship as we accelerate toward America's smoke-free future.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment