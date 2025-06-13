Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PMI Taps Jody Sunna To Lead US Communications

PMI Taps Jody Sunna To Lead US Communications


2025-06-13 06:13:45
(MENAFN- PRovoke) STAMFORD, CT -Philip Morris International has named Jody Sunna as its US chief communications officer.

Starting Sept. 1, Sunna will lead corporate, regulatory, civil society, and category communications across PMI's US operations, and serve as a member of the company's US senior management team.

Sunna brings extensive experience from PMI's global organization, where she has held leadership roles since 2018. Most recently, she served as VP of global corporate communications.

Before joining PMI, Sunna spent more than 15 years in leadership roles at organizations including Havas PR and Crenshaw communications.

“Jody is a tenacious leader, collaborative partner, and staunch believer in our mission, and will add tremendous value as we continue advancing on our bold vision of moving America's 30 million legal-age smokers to FDA-authorized better products, to the benefit of public health,” said PMI US CEO Stacey Kennedy,“Her appointment reinforces our commitment to building trust, communicating transparently, and earning an exemplary reputation for good corporate citizenship as we accelerate toward America's smoke-free future.”

MENAFN13062025000219011063ID1109670045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search