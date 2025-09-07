Transport Minister Visits Saudi Maritime Exhibition

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani has toured the exhibition accompanying the 2nd annual Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference (SMIC) in Jeddah. He was escorted by Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. The Minister viewed some of the latest technologies in maritime industry and was briefed by exhibition officials on cutting-edge technological solutions for maritime transportation, and marine environment protection and sustainability.

