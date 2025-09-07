CDC Expands Use Of Genomics, Emerging Technologies To Strengthen Communicable Disease Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communicable Disease Center (CDC) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is advancing Qatar's infectious disease response through cutting-edge research in artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, and digital health applications, according to Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of CDC, Dr. Muna Al-Maslamani.

“We are actively expanding the use of genomics, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies to enhance the detection, diagnosis, and management of communicable diseases in Qatar,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said in an interview with The Peninsula in correspondence.

“Our work is strengthened through collaborations with leading institutions such as Qatar University and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).”

One major focus is tuberculosis (TB) management. CDC has contributed to the development of TB-CXRNet, an AI-driven diagnostic tool that uses chest X-rays to detect TB and drug-resistant TB.

“We are also validating a deep learning-based multimodal system that integrates clinical, radiological, immunological, and microbiological data to detect active TB, including multidrug-resistant and extensively drug-resistant cases,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said.

The center is further exploring the use of digital health platforms such as V-DOTs, a virtual directly observed therapy system, assessing awareness and usability among TB patients.“These innovations are part of our broader digital health transformation,” she said.

In genomics, CDC and HBKU are spearheading proposals to implement infectious disease pharmacogenomics in Qatar, tailoring treatments to patients' genetic profiles.

The center has also contributed to a range of genomics-based projects, from investigating genetic susceptibility to COVID-19 severity to studying antifungal resistance and antimicrobial resistance in bloodstream infections.

The CDC, since its establishment, has undergone significant evolution over the past several decades, reflecting Qatar's growing commitment to infectious disease prevention, control, and clinical excellence.

“The origins of the CDC go back to the 1970s with the establishment of the first Tuberculosis Unit in Al Bidda. Over the years, it evolved into the Communicable Disease Unit at Rumailah Hospital in 2004, and finally into today's purpose-built national referral center in 2016,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said. The 65-bed facility offers single inpatient rooms to strengthen infection control and confidentiality.



“From a TB clinic, we have grown into a comprehensive center that provides clinical care, research, education, and policy support at the national level,” she added.

In 2024, CDC served around 181,644 patients.“Tuberculosis remains our most commonly managed condition,” Dr. Al-Maslamani revealed. The Video Directly Observed Therapy (VDOTS) program alone accounted for 128,546 patient visits, while the TB Clinic saw nearly 20,000 patients. Additional services include sexual health care, leprosy management, transplant-related infectious disease care, hepatitis screening, immunizations, and travel medicine.

“Our approach integrates patient care with public health responsibilities,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said.“We collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health on programs such as TB control, mother-to-child disease elimination, outbreak response, and travel medicine.”

She emphasised that the CDC also plays an educational role, offering training and research opportunities to healthcare professionals.“This ensures that clinical care is guided by the latest evidence and global best practices,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said.

CDC employs a multilayered quality improvement strategy, aligning infection control and isolation protocols with WHO standards, supported by surveillance, data analytics, training, and accreditation.

“Lessons learned from outbreaks are systematically reviewed to enhance preparedness for the future,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said.

Reflecting on the pandemic, she said:“The CDC played a central role during COVID-19, managing patients, administering medications, and running the OPAT program.

Today, we remain at the forefront of surveillance, pandemic preparedness, and travel medicine to safeguard public health.”

With 352 research projects to date and 114 undertaken in the first half of 2025 alone, CDC-HMC is deeply committed to scientific advancement.“We are proud to have received the Hamdan Medical Award for our study on transitioning to oral antibiotics in Gram-negative bacteremia,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said.

The center also hosted Qatar's first Travel Infectious Disease Conference and participated in global discussions such as WISH 2024 on TB elimination among refugees.

“Research, education, and community engagement are at the heart of what we do,” she said.

Training the next generation of specialists is another priority of CDC.“Our Infectious Disease Fellowship Program provides three years of structured clinical and research training aligned with international standards,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said. Residents and fellows rotate across CDC's specialised services, gaining exposure to TB, sexually transmitted infections, transplant-related infections, and more.

“The goal is to develop competent and compassionate infectious disease physicians ready to take on leadership roles in both clinical and academic settings,” she said.

Through these initiatives, CDC-HMC is reinforcing Qatar's readiness to face present and future health challenges.“We are committed to combining clinical excellence, research, and innovation to protect the health of our community,” Dr. Al-Maslamani said.