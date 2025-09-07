Russia Reports Two Perished in Ukrainian Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Two people lost their lives and one was wounded in a drone attack by Ukrainian forces targeting Russia’s Belgorod region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.
The assault affected three districts, with one drone directly hitting a vehicle, Gladkov detailed on Telegram.
“In the area of Masychevo hamlet of Graivoron district, as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on a 'gazelle' vehicle, the driver was killed,” he confirmed.
In Shebekinsky district’s village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a drone explosion injured a man who later succumbed despite medical efforts. “The doctors did everything possible, fighting for his life until the last moment, but the injuries turned out to be incompatible with life,” the governor added.
Another civilian was wounded in an FPV-drone strike near Borki village in Valyujskii district. According to Gladkov, “Another civilian resident was wounded from an FPV-drone strike on a car in the vicinity of Borki village, Valyujskii district.”
The victim was rushed to Valuyka Central District Hospital in critical condition, suffering mine-explosion trauma and penetrating abdominal wounds, with the vehicle also damaged, the governor said.
