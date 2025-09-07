Girl Was Injured In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region, And Houses Were Damaged In Three Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

“Unfortunately, there is a casualty. An 18-year-old girl suffered leg injuries as a result of an enemy attack in Brovary. She is currently hospitalized at a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.”

According to the official, the following consequences of the enemy attack have been recorded in the region:



A private house and storage facilities were damaged in the Brovary district.

Two private houses were damaged in the Bucha district. A private house and a stable were damaged in the Fastiv district. Seven horses were killed.

Kalashnik promised to provide more detailed information later.

Last night, Russian troops launched a combined air strike on Ukrainian territory. An air raid alert was declared in most regions, including the Kyiv region.

Photo: Ministry of Health