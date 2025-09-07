Son Stars As Korea Beat USA 2-0 In Friendly

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 7 (IANS) Son Heung-min scored one goal and set up another to spark South Korea to 2-0 victory over the United States in an international football friendly on Sunday (IST).

The matchup between two teams bound for the 2026 World Cup was played at Harrison, New Jersey, in the home stadium of MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Son scored in the 18th minute and Lee Dong-gyeong added another in the 43rd to secure South Korea's triumph against a US side coached by Mauricio Pochettino - Son's former boss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Son joined Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC in a blockbuster move last month that has energised Korean football fans in the United States, as per AFC.

The Americans, coming off a 2-1 loss to Mexico in July's CONCACAF Gold Cup final, welcomed back Christian Pulisic. But it was another disappointing setback for a team that has failed to gain momentum with the World Cup looming.

Son opened the scoring in the 18th minute, staying just onside and taking a pass from Lee Jae-sung, then rushing to the goal and firing a left-footed blast from a tough angle past US goalkeeper Matt Freese into the far right side of the net.

Korea doubled the lead in the 43rd minute when Son worked a give-and-go play, took the return pass in the heart of the penalty area, then quickly flicked the ball to Lee Dong-gyeong, who back-heeled the ball with his left foot into the goal to give the visitors a 2-0 edge at half-time.

Son was replaced by Oh Hyeon-gyu in the 63rd minute as both sides made multiple lineup changes. Jo Hyeon-woo saved a close-range shot by Richards and denied Folarin Balogun in the fourth minute of stoppage time to preserve the clean sheet.

Korea will meet Mexico on Tuesday, while the United States will meet Japan.

Hajime Moriyasu's Japan played to a goalless draw with Mexico, who were reduced to 10 men late in the game following Cesar Montes' sending off.