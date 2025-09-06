Trump's Son 'Absent' From NYU! Where Is He? Mystery Deepens As Report Reveals More Details About Barron's Sophomore Year
According to a report by PEOPLE, NYU Campus security said they haven't noticed Barron around since fall classes began.
“From what I was told, he's doing a semester at another NYU campus,” the outlet quoted as one of the security personnel as saying.
Did Barron Trump earn $40 million from his dad's crypto venture? Report says 'much more'
So far, NYU nor the White House has confirmed the move, leaving plenty of speculation about where Barron is hitting the books. The university has degree-granting programs not only in Downtown Brooklyn, but also in far-flung hubs like Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, plus learning centers in cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, DC.Also Read | Like father, like son: Barron Trump amasses massive crypto wealth
Officials reportedly declined to share more details about which campus Trump's son may have transferred to, citing privacy concernsWhat was Barron Trump up to?
Barron, who moved back into Trump Tower last year to study at NYU's Stern School of Business, wrapped up his freshman year in May before making the shift, which has now got everyone talking.
Instead of spending his summer break relaxing, Barron apparently turned his break into a crash course in entrepreneurship. According to the PEOPLE, the 19-year-old spent the season shuttling between Trump family properties while laying the groundwork for his own business ventures.Also Read | Who is Barron Trump's rumored girlfriend? Netizens desperate to know
He has been holding meetings with partners, working on tech projects, and laying the groundwork to launch his own company, according to the report.
“Barron has been actively working on his own financial interests and has spent time with others whom he is involved with in that area,” the source said of his summer agenda. The teen also spent a "great deal of time" with his family, PEOPLE quoted a source as saying.
