UAE Condemns Netanyahu's Statements On Displacing Palestinians From Gaza

UAE condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements regarding the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, considering them a dangerous extension of the occupation's policies.

The country reiterated its condemnation of all displacement attempts targeting the brotherly Palestinian people.

Recommended For You

The Emirates also affirmed its full support for Egypt, appreciating its ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people, confront attempts to displace them, and seek an immediate ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed in a statement that these calls for displacement constitute a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions, and a flagrant infringement on the Palestinian people's inalienable right to remain on their land and establish their independent, sovereign state.

The UAE reiterated its categorical rejection of all attempts at displacement or liquidation of the Palestinian cause, affirming that safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people is no longer a political option, but rather a moral, humanitarian, and legal obligation.

It also emphasised that stability in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with relevant international legitimacy resolutions.