Barcelona Regret Rashford Gamble? Manchester United Return Looms After Poor Laliga Start

Barcelona's summer gamble on Marcus Rashford is already under scrutiny, with a sensational report from Spain claiming the LaLiga champions are weighing up whether to cut short his loan spell and send him back to Manchester United. The 27-year-old forward finally secured his dream switch to the Nou Camp this summer, joining on loan with an option to buy for £30 million. Determined to leave behind his Old Trafford struggles, Rashford pushed for the move after United's disappointing season. Barca swooped in when their pursuits of Luis Díaz and Nico Williams fell through, with manager Hansi Flick viewing the England international as a versatile and cost-effective solution.

From Pre-Season Promise to Early Struggles

Rashford impressed during Barcelona's pre-season tour, raising hopes of a fresh start. But since the competitive action began, the forward has struggled to replicate those displays. He has failed to score or assist in his first three LaLiga matches, sparking concerns within the club hierarchy.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, senior figures believe Rashford has gone“completely unnoticed” in games and described him as“shy, imprecise and lost.” The report suggests the club expects him to improve quickly or risk being sent back to Manchester before the end of the season.

Should Barca pull the plug, they would reportedly be required to pay Manchester United €5 million (£4.3m) for terminating the deal early.

Laporta and Deco Never Fully Convinced

Interestingly, the report also highlights that both club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco were never fully sold on signing Rashford. Their focus had been on Díaz and Williams earlier in the summer, while Rashford was seen more as a personal bet from Flick, who was convinced he could revive the forward's career after years of inconsistency at United.

Early Minutes, Harsh Lesson

Rashford made his LaLiga debut as a substitute in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Mallorca, before earning a first start against Levante on August 23. Despite showing flashes of energy in the opening stages, he was substituted at half-time with Barcelona trailing 2-0. Flick brought on Dani Olmo, whose introduction sparked a remarkable turnaround as the champions came from behind to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Explaining the tactical change, Flick said:

“Of course, the second half, we have to change something. Raphinha on the [left] side is our No 11. He knows everything; what we want to do when he has to come inside. I think we got the right changes. But of course, when we score the first goal so early in the second half, it helps a lot for us and changed the strategy.”

Flick Still Backing His Player

Despite the early withdrawal, Flick was keen to defend Rashford's contribution, insisting the forward remains an important part of his plans.

“I think Marcus had some situations in the first half where he showed how good he is and how he can help us. This is, for me, where we have to continue.”

For now, Rashford's Barcelona story remains in its infancy. But with the Catalan giants' patience wearing thin, the England international faces a crucial few weeks to prove he belongs at the Nou Camp-or risk an abrupt return to Manchester United.