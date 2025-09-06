Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Receives Minister Of Economy Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received His Excellency Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is currently visiting the country on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

