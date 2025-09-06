Whispers Of Andalusia... Tornerias Mosque Revives History In Toledo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by: Hanadi Watfa
MADRID, Sept 6 (KUNA) - The Mosque of Tornerias, located in Toledo, stands as the city's oldest mosque and the last where the call to prayer was heard until the early 16th century, a living witness to the Andalusian civilization.
Constructed between the ninth and tenth centuries on Roman foundations, the mosque takes its name from the street where it stands, Calle de Tornerias.
It's also known for its unique design, where two levels are built on uneven ground, with the lower floor once used for commerce and the upper dedicated to worship.
Over time, the mosque's sacred role gave way to varied civilian uses; it became a warehouse, a hat factory, a restaurant, a hotel, and eventually housing, before being rediscovered in the late 19th century.
After years of closure and restoration, the mosque reopened earlier this year. Today, it stands not only as a historic landmark but also as the headquarters of Castile-La Mancha's handicrafts council and a tourism office, a blend of heritage and modernity. (end)
hnd
MADRID, Sept 6 (KUNA) - The Mosque of Tornerias, located in Toledo, stands as the city's oldest mosque and the last where the call to prayer was heard until the early 16th century, a living witness to the Andalusian civilization.
Constructed between the ninth and tenth centuries on Roman foundations, the mosque takes its name from the street where it stands, Calle de Tornerias.
It's also known for its unique design, where two levels are built on uneven ground, with the lower floor once used for commerce and the upper dedicated to worship.
Over time, the mosque's sacred role gave way to varied civilian uses; it became a warehouse, a hat factory, a restaurant, a hotel, and eventually housing, before being rediscovered in the late 19th century.
After years of closure and restoration, the mosque reopened earlier this year. Today, it stands not only as a historic landmark but also as the headquarters of Castile-La Mancha's handicrafts council and a tourism office, a blend of heritage and modernity. (end)
hnd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment