Whispers Of Andalusia... Tornerias Mosque Revives History In Toledo


2025-09-06 05:02:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by: Hanadi Watfa
MADRID, Sept 6 (KUNA) - The Mosque of Tornerias, located in Toledo, stands as the city's oldest mosque and the last where the call to prayer was heard until the early 16th century, a living witness to the Andalusian civilization.
Constructed between the ninth and tenth centuries on Roman foundations, the mosque takes its name from the street where it stands, Calle de Tornerias.
It's also known for its unique design, where two levels are built on uneven ground, with the lower floor once used for commerce and the upper dedicated to worship.
Over time, the mosque's sacred role gave way to varied civilian uses; it became a warehouse, a hat factory, a restaurant, a hotel, and eventually housing, before being rediscovered in the late 19th century.
After years of closure and restoration, the mosque reopened earlier this year. Today, it stands not only as a historic landmark but also as the headquarters of Castile-La Mancha's handicrafts council and a tourism office, a blend of heritage and modernity. (end)
