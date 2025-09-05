Backyard Escapism Emerges As America's Premier Online Destination For Custom Luxury Golf Carts, Surpassing $3.5 Million In Sales

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Direct-to-consumer company offers factory-direct pricing on premium custom golf carts with advanced technology and 8-year battery warranties"

CHARLESTON, SC - SEPT 5, 2025 - Backyard Escapism, Inc., a leading online direct-to-consumer outdoor lifestyle company, today announced it has surpassed $3.5 million in custom luxury golf cart sales, establishing itself as America's premier destination for discerning homeowners and hospitality clients seeking premium outdoor transportation solutions.

The company, which specializes in custom-built golf carts with advanced technology features, has served over 300 satisfied customers across the United States through its innovative direct-to-consumer model that eliminates traditional dealer markups while providing luxury features typically found only in premium brands.

Revolutionary Approach to Custom Golf Cart Manufacturing

Backyard Escapism differentiates itself from traditional manufacturers like EZGO, Club Car, Evolution, Mammoth, Dach, and others by offering fully customizable golf carts built with the same factories that produce premium brands Venom and Bintelli. This strategic partnership enables the company to deliver luxury features at competitive prices while maintaining exceptional build quality.

"We've completely reimagined what a custom golf cart experience should be," said Paul Elliott, Founder at Backyard Escapism. "While traditional dealerships focus on one-size-fits-all solutions, we empower customers to create golf carts that perfectly reflect their personal style and functional needs."

Advanced Technology Sets New Industry Standards

Every Backyard Escapism custom golf cart comes standard with a 10.1" waterproof multimedia display featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and real-time battery monitoring – technology typically reserved for premium automotive applications.

The company exclusively uses lithium battery technology, offering both 105AH standard and 206AH extended range options that provide 40-mile and 75-mile ranges respectively. All battery systems include industry-leading 8-year warranties.

Limited Time Enhancement: New customers receive a complimentary 28" ECOXGEAR soundbar installation, adding premium audio capabilities valued at $599.

Comprehensive Safety and Customization Features

Unlike basic golf carts available at retail locations, Backyard Escapism vehicles include comprehensive LSV street safety features including seat belts, rearview mirrors, turn signals, brake lights, LED headlights with high/low beams, horn, 17-digit VINs, and reflective equipment.

Customization options include:



Any custom color exterior and roof combinations

Premium seating with contrast piping options

Double A-Arm Independent Front Suspension for superior ride quality

14" alloy wheels with all-terrain or road tire selections Premium accessories including running boards, storage baskets, and glow lighting packages



Manufacturing Excellence and Quality Assurance

"Our manufacturing partnership allows us to control quality while offering direct-to-consumer pricing," added Paul. "Customers receive the same build quality as premium brands like Venom and Bintelli, but at factory-direct prices."

Streamlined Customer Experience and Support

The company provides free shipping to all lower 48 states on all made-to-order carts, with fully assembled vehicles ready for immediate enjoyment upon delivery. For customers requiring faster delivery, pre-configured models are available through the company's in-stock collection.

Customer support includes tried and tested local service networks across the country with many mobile repair providers, ensuring ongoing maintenance and support accessibility.

Flexible Financing and Satisfaction Guarantee

Through partnership with Enhancify, Backyard Escapism offers financing options starting at 0% APR with multiple lender networks providing competitive rates. Pre-approval is available without hard credit checks, with instant rate quotes during the ordering process.

The company backs its quality commitment with a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, treating the first week of ownership as an extended test drive period.

About Backyard Escapism, Inc.

Founded as America's premier destination for luxury outdoor equipment and custom solutions, Backyard Escapism specializes in helping discerning homeowners create extraordinary outdoor experiences. Beyond custom golf carts, the company offers premium saunas and comprehensive outdoor living essentials through its integrated ecosystem approach.

The company operates distribution hubs in Los Angeles, California, and Charleston, South Carolina, serving customers nationwide through its direct-to-consumer model.

Availability and Ordering Information

Custom golf cart configurations are available in 4-seater, 6-seater, and 8-seater models through Backyard Escapism's comprehensive customization platform. Customers can begin the design process through the company's online customization form or contact the company directly for on-hand inventory or personalized consultation.

Contact Information:



Website: BackyardEscapism

Phone: (970) 457-6888

Email: ... Customization Portal: Custom Golf Cart Design Form



Company Address: Backyard Escapism, Inc. 339 Fleming Road Charleston, South Carolina 29412