​​Associated British Foods Set To Deliver Q4 Trading Update Preview​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Primark performance drives investor sentiment

​Associated British Foods (ABF) is preparing to release its fourth-quarter (Q4) trading statement, with investors watching closely for signs of momentum across both its retail and food divisions.

​The Primark owner has benefited in recent quarters from resilient consumer demand, particularly in value-focused fashion, while its diversified food operations have provided an additional buffer against economic uncertainty.

​ABF's share price is up 7% year-to-date and over a five-year span returned 11.8% but on a total return basis (when re-investing dividends) by more than twice as much with a 26.8% gain.

​Associate British Foods (ABF) performance chart​Source: Axel Rudolph, IG

​Market participants will be keen to assess whether these trends have continued into the final stretch of the financial year, particularly as the cost-of-living pressures that have supported Primark's value proposition continue to influence consumer behaviour.

​Primark remains the core driver of sentiment around ABF's performance, with the chain's ability to attract shoppers despite cost-of-living pressures proving central to the group's outlook.

​The retailer has been expanding its footprint and focusing on affordability, a strategy that has resonated with budget-conscious consumers across the UK and Europe seeking fashionable clothing at accessible price points.

​Retail expansion strategy under focus

​Analysts will look for evidence of further sales growth, improved margins, and steady footfall, alongside any updates on new store openings and digital initiatives that could enhance Primark's competitive positioning.

​The expansion strategy has focused on capturing market share in key European markets where Primark's value proposition appears particularly compelling during periods of economic uncertainty.

​Digital initiatives, while limited compared to other fashion retailers, represent an area where Primark could potentially enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency without compromising its low-cost operating model.

​Store productivity metrics and like-for-like sales growth will provide insights into whether Primark can maintain momentum in existing locations while successfully integrating new openings into the network.

​Food operations provide diversification benefits

​Beyond retail, ABF's ingredients and grocery businesses will also be under scrutiny, particularly given the mixed backdrop for commodity costs and global supply chains.

​The company has worked to mitigate inflationary pressures through efficiency gains and selective price adjustments, but investors will want to see how well this has supported profitability across the diverse food portfolio.

​ABF's food operations span multiple categories and geographies, providing natural diversification that helps stabilise overall group performance when individual segments face specific challenges.

​The ingredients business, serving industrial food manufacturers, has shown resilience as customers prioritise reliable supply relationships even when facing their own cost pressures.

​Economic stabilisation supports outlook

​With the wider UK economy showing tentative signs of stabilisation, the upcoming statement could provide important guidance on how ABF plans to balance growth and cost control as it enters the new financial year.

​Economic conditions in ABF's key markets, particularly the UK and continental Europe, have shown improvement from earlier concerns about recession and consumer spending collapse.

​This stabilisation creates a more predictable operating environment for both retail and food operations, allowing management to focus on strategic initiatives rather than purely defensive measures.

​The improved macro backdrop could support both consumer confidence for Primark and demand visibility for ABF's food businesses serving various end markets.

​Supply chain management remains crucial

​ABF's global supply chain operations require careful management amid ongoing cost pressures and logistical challenges that continue to affect many international retailers and food companies.

​The company's sourcing strategies and supplier relationships will be important factors in maintaining cost competitiveness, particularly for Primark's value-focused positioning in the fashion market.

​Food operations face different supply chain dynamics, with commodity price volatility and agricultural supply conditions affecting input costs and availability across various product categories.

​Effective supply chain management has become a key differentiator in both retail and food sectors, with companies that can navigate these challenges maintaining competitive advantages.

​Market positioning and competitive advantages

​Primark's unique position in the fast-fashion market, focusing on extremely affordable prices rather than speed-to-market, provides differentiation from competitors like H&M and Zara who compete more on trend responsiveness.

​This positioning has proven particularly valuable during economic uncertainty, as consumers trade down to lower-priced alternatives while still seeking fashionable clothing options.

​ABF's food operations benefit from established brand positions and customer relationships that provide stability and pricing power in various market segments.

​The combination of retail and food operations provides portfolio diversification that can smooth earnings volatility and reduce dependence on any single market or consumer trend.

​ABF analyst rating and technical analysis of its share price

​According LSEG Data & Analytics, most analysts rate ABF as a 'hold' with others split between 'buy' and 'sell'.

ABF LSEG Data & Analytics chartSource: LSEG Data & Analytics

​ABF has a TipRanks Smart Score of '6 Neutral' and also a 'hold' recommendation.

ABF TipRanks Smart Score chartSource: TipRanks

​The ABF share price bottomed out in March and has been rising ever since, except for its recent 5% sell-off from its late August nine-month peak at 2,346 pence.

​While the August-to-September lows and the March-to-September uptrend line at 2,163p-to-2,138p underpin on a weekly chart closing basis, the medium-term uptrend is deemed to stay intact.

​While this is the case, the medium-term uptrend is expected to continue but a rise and daily chart close above this week's, the April and July highs at 2,258p-to-2.282p is needed to clear the way for the August peak at 2,346p to be back in sight.

​ABF daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​In case of a fall through the 2,163p-to-2,138p support zone taking place, the June sideways trading band and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at around 2,100p-to-2,000p may be revisited but should offer support.

​Investment considerations for ABF shares

​For investors considering ABF, the company offers exposure to both value retail and diversified food operations during a period of economic transition.

​Research ABF's business mix, competitive positioning, and strategic initiatives across both retail and food operations to understand the investment opportunity.​Consider how consumer spending trends, supply chain dynamics, and economic conditions might affect the company's diversified operations.​Open an account with IG by visiting our website and completing the application process.​Search for 'Associated British Foods' or its ticker 'ABF' on our trading platform or app.​Consider appropriate position sizing given the consumer-focused nature of the business and its sensitivity to economic conditions.

​Share dealing provides direct exposure to ABF's diversified business model for long-term investors who believe in the value retail proposition and food market positioning.

​Spread betting and CFD trading offer flexible approaches for trading around earnings announcements and sector developments.

​The upcoming Q4 trading statement will provide valuable insights into ABF's ability to maintain momentum across its diverse operations while navigating the complex economic and competitive environment affecting both retail and food sectors.

​The company's combination of defensive food operations and value-focused retail positioning could prove attractive during periods of economic uncertainty, though execution across multiple business segments requires continued management focus and strategic discipline.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .