UAE Offers Condolences Over Deadly Bus Accident In Algeria
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Algeria after a tragic bus accident that took place on Friday and resulted in many deaths and injuries.
In a statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa), the country also offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the incident.
Eighteen people were killed and nine were injured in the Algerian capital when a bus plunged from a bridge into a river, the emergency services said.
The accident happened in late afternoon in the Mohammadia district of east Algiers, and two of the injured were in critical condition, they added.
In its statement, Mofa affirmed that the UAE extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims of this tragic incident, to Algeria, and to the brotherly Algerian people, wishing a speedy recovery for all those injured.
(With inputs from AFP)
