Zelensky Awards Hero Of Ukraine Title To Senior Soldier Lysenko

Decree No. 597/2025 of August 15 was published on the president's official website.

The title was conferred for personal courage and heroism demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

"The title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star is hereby awarded to Denys Yevheniiovych Lysenko, Senior Soldier," the decree states.

According to the presidential website , Zelensky awarded the honorary title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Senior Soldier Denys Lysenko, senior gunner of a mechanized squad in the motorized infantry platoon of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko.

On March 1 last year, near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, together with his unit, Lysenko stormed a fortified position of the occupiers. He was the first to break through the Russian defenses, destroyed an enemy firing point, and enabled the further advance of the assault group. Under heavy fire, he evacuated a wounded brother-in-arms, saving his life.

On March 2, Lysenko was wounded, but after treatment he returned to service. In June, near Vovchansk, he was wounded again as a result of Russian artillery shelling. Despite this, he continued to repel attacks and provide assistance to wounded brothers-in-arms.

In October, he suffered a third wound – to his shoulder. Nevertheless, together with his brother-in-arms, Lysenko continued to hold the position, repelling numerous enemy assaults with machine-gun fire for 18 days until evacuation became possible. That same month, under heavy fire, he carried an unconscious brother-in-arms from the combat position to an evacuation point on his own.

On April 8, at combat positions in Vovchansk, together with his brothers-in-arms, he engaged in a firefight with six enemy assault infantrymen and personally eliminated four of them.

Zelensky personally met Lysenko on August 4 during his communication with the military at the command and observation post of the 17th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. The commanders of the brigade and the battalion highlighted the combat feats of the senior soldier.

Photo: Office of the President