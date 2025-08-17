Dubai Residential Property Prices Average Dh1,893 Per Square Foot In July

Dubai's residential property market reached an average price per square foot of Dh1,893 in July, a 3.3 per cent rise from June, recent data showed.

Real estate consultancy Betterhomes reported higher transaction volumes and sustained demand across both sales and leasing, drawing on market data from Property Monitor alongside its own client insights. The company recorded strong activity in off-plan and secondary sales as well as robust tenant demand in key communities.

Sales market

The total number of sales transactions surged 18,816, up 20.5 per cent month-on-month, with a total value of Dh51.3 billion (+10.6 per cent). Off-plan sales continued to dominate at 65 per cent of transactions, up from 62 per cent in June.

The top-performing villa communities by transaction volume were The Wilds, Grand Polo Club & Resort, and The Oasis, while Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, and Damac Riverside led the apartment segment. Average sale prices across Dubai stood at Dh1.99 million for apartments, Dh3.25 million for townhouses, and Dh9.7 million for villas.

“The continued strength of Dubai's off-plan sector shows enduring confidence in the city's long-term growth,” said Chirine El Sebai, Off-Plan Sales Manager at Betterhomes.“We're seeing demand from both seasoned investors and first-time buyers eager to secure properties before completion,” she added.

Betterhomes reported a 4 per cent month-on-month increase in buyer leads in July, with transactions split almost evenly between cash (48 per cent) and mortgage-backed (52 per cent) purchases. Investors remained dominant, accounting for 62 per cent of deals compared to 38 per cent from end-users. Average sale prices came in higher for apartments (Dh2.33 million) but lower for villas (Dh6.1 million) compared to the DLD averages, reflecting differences in portfolio composition and buyer preferences.

According to Betterhomes data, top performing villa communities were Damac Hills 2, Dubai Land and Dubai Investments Park. For apartments, the top performing communities were Dubai Marina, Motor City and Dubai Land.

Leasing market

Leasing activity also strengthened in July, with the Dubai residential market recording 39,251 rental transactions, a 3.4 per cent month-on-month rise. New contracts made up 40 per cent of these deals, up from 37 per cent in June, indicating an influx of fresh tenants into the market.

Al Khail Heights registered the highest apartment rental growth at 1.5 per cent month-on-month, reaching an average of Dh67,500 annually, while Jumeirah led villa rental growth with a 4.2 per cent increase to Dh498,000 per year. Across Dubai, the average rental price stood at Dh72,000 for apartments, Dh172,000 for townhouses, and Dh255,000 for villas.

The most active villa leasing communities were Mirdif, Damac Hills 2, and Jumeirah, while Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Business Bay topped the apartment segment.

Betterhomes recorded a 10 per cent month-on-month increase in tenant leads in July, reflecting continued demand across its rental portfolio. Average leasing prices within the company's transactions stood at Dh141,000 for apartments, Dh190,000 for townhouses, and Dh368,000 for villas.

According to Betterhomes data, the most active villa communities were Arabian Ranches 3, Dubai Hills Estate and Arabian Ranches 2. Among apartments, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay were the most active villa communities.

Market outlook

The combination of rising transaction volumes, strong off-plan demand, and resilient leasing activity reaffirms Dubai's position as a leading global property market. Investor sentiment remains confident, while tenant demand continues to show robust growth. With both prices and activity trending upward, Betterhomes anticipates that momentum will carry into the coming months.