In India, Officials State They Would Continue Buying Russian Oil
Sitharaman noted that New Delhi would keep purchasing Russian oil as long as it remained financially viable.
“Whether it's Russian oil or anything else, it is our decision to buy from the place that suits our needs, whether in terms of rates or logistics. Where we buy our oil from, especially a big-ticket foreign exchange item where we pay so much, the highest in terms of import, we will have to take a call on what suits us best. We will undoubtedly be buying,” Sitharaman stated.
Bloomberg pointed out that these comments demonstrate India's intention not to comply with U.S. President Donald Trump's demands to stop purchases. India is the largest buyer of Russian oil, as lower oil prices - rejected by the West due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - have helped the world's third-largest oil consumer keep import costs under control.
This move has angered the Trump administration, which doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, one of the highest levels in the world.Read also: Zelensky: Russia's frozen assets must be used as payment for aggression
As reported by Ukrinform, Bloomberg previously wrote that Russia began lowering oil prices for Indian buyers as New Delhi faced pressure from the U.S. after the Trump administration declared that India's purchases of Russian oil were financing the war in Ukraine.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump published a mysterious post about losing Russia and Indi to China and wished them a prosperous future.
