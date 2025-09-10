Paul J. Becker

I have a BS and MS in Criminology and have been conducting research on right-wing extremism & hate crimes for over 30 years. Other research interests include activism (I have photographed over 300 protests), green criminology, and exotic animals in the U.S. (zoos, sanctuaries, and pets).

