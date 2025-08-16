US Government Eyes Stake In Intel Amid Chip Manufacturing Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The U. S. government is reportedly negotiating a potential stake in semiconductor giant Intel, as part of efforts to bolster the nation's chip manufacturing capabilities. According to sources familiar with the matter, the deal could be a significant move in Washington's ongoing strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing of critical technologies, particularly semiconductors.

Intel has been facing mounting challenges in the competitive semiconductor industry, with delays in its manufacturing projects, including the much-anticipated Ohio chip factory. The U. S. government's interest in taking an equity stake in the company signals a broader push to reduce dependency on foreign chip production, especially from Asia, and ensure the security of critical supply chains. This move is seen as part of a strategic initiative to revitalise America's technological leadership and secure its position in global markets.

Intel's Ohio facility, which is poised to become one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in the world, has faced delays partly due to supply chain disruptions and increasing construction costs. The involvement of the U. S. government could provide much-needed capital and oversight, accelerating the development of the plant and helping Intel compete more effectively with rival manufacturers, particularly Taiwan's TSMC and South Korea's Samsung, who have been expanding their presence in the U. S. market.

The discussions come on the heels of significant policy shifts, such as the CHIPS Act, passed by Congress in 2022, which aims to incentivise semiconductor manufacturing on American soil. The act includes $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductor companies to develop and expand production facilities within the United States. By taking a stake in Intel, the government would not only provide financial support but could also play a role in shaping the company's long-term strategy in an increasingly geopolitical semiconductor landscape.

Intel's shift towards increasing domestic production comes at a time when geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues have exposed vulnerabilities in global chip supply chains. These concerns were particularly underscored during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to widespread shortages and underscored the need for diversified production capabilities. As the U. S. government navigates this complex environment, its stake in Intel could also be seen as an effort to counter China's rising influence in the semiconductor space, which is a growing concern for U. S. policymakers.

For Intel, the U. S. government's involvement could provide the company with a much-needed financial cushion to accelerate its plans. With Intel's long-term ambitions to manufacture leading-edge chips in the U. S., this partnership could be a critical factor in its race to catch up with competitors who have already established more advanced production processes.

Industry experts suggest that the collaboration between the government and Intel could reshape the dynamics of semiconductor production in the U. S. The push for a self-sufficient chip supply chain could lead to a wave of investment in U. S.-based manufacturing plants, potentially creating thousands of jobs and boosting local economies. The implications for the broader tech sector are also significant, as the development of these high-tech manufacturing plants could drive further innovation and research in the field of semiconductor design and fabrication.

However, some analysts caution that while the partnership could provide substantial benefits, it also comes with risks. The involvement of the government in a private company could lead to concerns about political interference in business decisions, especially in an industry as vital to national security as semiconductor manufacturing. Critics argue that the focus should be on creating an environment that encourages private sector growth without overt government involvement.

As discussions continue, it remains unclear how much of a stake the U. S. government would take in Intel and the specific terms of the agreement. However, the move is widely seen as part of a broader strategy to revitalise the U. S. semiconductor industry and ensure that it is equipped to meet the growing demand for chips in everything from consumer electronics to military technology.

