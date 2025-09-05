SVPI Airport Sets Up Integrated Cargo Terminal To Boost Gujarat's Export Logistics

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (IANS) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport has set up a state-of-the-art Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) with over 20,000 square metres of operational area and enhanced capacity to handle cargo up to 200,000 metric tonnes (MT) annually, according to a company statement on Friday.

This represents a significant step up in scale and efficiency, replacing the existing set-up with a capacity of 50,000 MT per year.

The ICT at SVPI Airport aims to bring efficiency and improve reliability of cargo movement, enabling faster, more dependable cargo processing and will cater to its broader catchment areas across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The facility upholds standards, with comprehensive CCTV, controlled access, and robust screening technology.

“Innovations such as Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) at truck gates, Handheld Terminal (HHT) operations, and barcode tracking ensure real-time visibility for stakeholders, setting a new standard for supply chain technology in the region,” the statement read.

A dedicated cold-chain zone has been created to preserve product integrity, while advanced features - such as high dock counts, ball transfer decking and automated equipment - would boost efficiency during peak periods.

The ICT integrates world-class infrastructure with digital processes as a state-of-the-art platform.

Reflecting Gujarat's dynamic industrial mix, the ICT handles a broad spectrum of cargo, including e-commerce, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals, valuables, and perishables. Internationally, top exports include engineering goods, garments, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

The terminal is prepared to manage emerging sectors and high-value cargo such as temperature-controlled shipments, electronic components, oversized equipment, live animals, and fast-moving e-commerce consignments to support the state's growth.

SVPIA said it will continue to invest in infrastructure, digital systems, and multimodal connectivity to enhance speed, reliability, and cost efficiency, thereby giving the industries in Gujarat a significant boost.

SVPI Airport remains dedicated towards establishing a modern, efficient, and resilient logistics ecosystem for Ahmedabad and the western region.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

In FY2024-25, SVPIA processed 13.3 million passengers and managed nearly 280 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) daily.