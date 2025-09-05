Fiery Weekend Kicks Off In Baku With Participation Of Top Dancers From Over 20 Countries
This weekend, two world-class dance events will take place at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, featuring top dancers from over twenty countries, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC, President - Tarana Muradova, Vice-Rector of the Baku Academy of Choreography and People's Artist of Azerbaijan), Azernews reports.
On September 6 at 19:00, the official opening ceremony of the WADF World Artistic Dance Federation Championship (Smooth) and the WADF World Cup in all styles will be held, organized with the support of the International Dance Company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President - Olga Krasnyanskaya).
WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) is one of the leading international dance organizations, focused on the development of artistic dance, freedom of self-expression, and an innovative approach to competitive programs. The Federation unites dancers from around the world, providing a unique platform for creativity, competition, and cultural exchange.
On September 7 at 17:00, the official opening ceremony of the Baku Flow International Breakdance Championship will take place, which will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time. The audience will witness spectacular battles between dancers in various disciplines, master classes from international-level judges and titled dancers.
The main goal of the Baku Flow Championship is to show that breakdancing is not only fashionable and stylish but also a professional sport that helps develop physical strength, endurance, creativity, emotional expressiveness, and self-confidence.
Ahead of the events, Azerbaijan's Honored Master of Sports, multiple-time World and international champion, and Head of the Secretariat, Eldar Jafarov, along with European Champion and World Championship medalist Mahmud Kamoun (B-Boy Mahmood), presented a promotional video.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment