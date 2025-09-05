Fiery Weekend Kicks Off In Baku With Participation Of Top Dancers From Over 20 Countries

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

This weekend, two world-class dance events will take place at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, featuring top dancers from over twenty countries, organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC, President - Tarana Muradova, Vice-Rector of the Baku Academy of Choreography and People's Artist of Azerbaijan), Azernews reports.

On September 6 at 19:00, the official opening ceremony of the WADF World Artistic Dance Federation Championship (Smooth) and the WADF World Cup in all styles will be held, organized with the support of the International Dance Company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President - Olga Krasnyanskaya).

WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) is one of the leading international dance organizations, focused on the development of artistic dance, freedom of self-expression, and an innovative approach to competitive programs. The Federation unites dancers from around the world, providing a unique platform for creativity, competition, and cultural exchange.

On September 7 at 17:00, the official opening ceremony of the Baku Flow International Breakdance Championship will take place, which will be held in Azerbaijan for the first time. The audience will witness spectacular battles between dancers in various disciplines, master classes from international-level judges and titled dancers.

The main goal of the Baku Flow Championship is to show that breakdancing is not only fashionable and stylish but also a professional sport that helps develop physical strength, endurance, creativity, emotional expressiveness, and self-confidence.

Ahead of the events, Azerbaijan's Honored Master of Sports, multiple-time World and international champion, and Head of the Secretariat, Eldar Jafarov, along with European Champion and World Championship medalist Mahmud Kamoun (B-Boy Mahmood), presented a promotional video.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

