Unmanned Systems Forces Destroy 2,888 Targets In September

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces press service on Telegram .

"Over the past day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces group have hit/destroyed 753 enemy targets. Among the targets hit were: 201 personnel, of whom 102 were killed; 13 UAV pilot take-off points; 6 tanks; 15 artillery systems; 2 armored vehicles; 55 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the 'copter' and 'wing' types," the report said.

In total, 2,888 targets were destroyed/hit during September (01-04.09), including 742 enemy personnel.

Ukrainian forces strike Ryazan oil refinery – CCD

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 2025, amount to 1,086,220 people, including 810 over the past day. The Russian army also lost 11,159 (+2) tanks, 23,243 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 32,435 (+50) artillery systems, 1,480 (+1) MLRS, 1,216 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 422 (+0), helicopters – 341 (+0), tactical UAVs – 56,267 (+222), cruise missiles – 3,686 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles – 60,831 (+139), special equipment – 3,956 (+0).

Photo: MID