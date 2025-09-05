Air Defense Forces Neutralize 121 Out Of 157 Drones Used By Russians To Attack Ukraine Overnight

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

From 18:00 on Thursday, September 4, Russian forces launched 157 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), as well as six S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles from the Kursk region and one Kh-59 guided aviation missile from the Voronezh region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces. According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Friday, September 5, Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 121 Shahed-type UAVs and various types of decoy drones in the north and east of the country.

In August, 80 new weapon systems were approved for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces .

Seven missiles and 35 strike UAVs hit 10 locations. Another enemy UAV remains airborne.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 5, the Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, causing strikes. Air defense shot down 15 UAVs.

In Dnipro, the Russian army struck an industrial facility.

Photo: 105th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of Kharkiv.